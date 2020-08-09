University flyover will take three more days to demolish

pune

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:14 IST

The demolition of the university chowk flyover on Ganeshkhind road be completed by August 11 though it may take a few more days to remove the structure in front of E-square.

After the structure is removed in entirety, the road will be opened up for commuters.

“80 per cent of the demolition work of the university chowk flyover has been completed and in the next three days the remaining 20 per cent will be demolished,” said Vivek Kharwadkar, metropolitan planner, Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA).

The demolition of the arm of the flyover in front of E-square will take a few more weeks to be completed, said Kharwadkar.

“40 per cent demolition work of the flyover in front of Esquare has been completed. The work will be expedited in the coming days,” added Kharwadkar.

However, a PMRDA official has confirmed that metro line work will only begin after six months.

“It will still take time, around six months to start work on the two tier flyover for Hinjewadi-Shivaji nagar metro rail corridor. First, let’s focus on demolishing the two flyovers properly,” said a junior engineer at the site requesting anonymity.

The new flyover will cost around Rs 240 crore, and PMRDA will be discussing funding options with the state government as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has refused to share the cost.

The demolition of the flyover was expected to get over at the end of July but it got delayed due to traffic.

The demolition is causing a big trouble to commuters as they have to take internal roads to commute which is causing traffic congestion.

“It takes me extra 30 minutes to reach Shivajinagar as I have to go from Model colony,” said Akshay Kaipiwar, who works at a private company in Shivajinagar.

The demolition work of the flyover began on July 14. The traffic was diverted to the portion of the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus and Model colony.