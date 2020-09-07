Unlock Pune: ‘Simulations, workshops for faculty, among measures adopted to revolutionise medical education’

pune

The Covid-19 pandemic has ushered in a new paradigm in education. At a time when healthcare is in focus, HT reporter spoke to Lt Gen Nardeep Naithani, director and commandant, AFMC, to get an idea of what measures have been taken by the institute to ensure dissemination of medical education.

How is AFMC looking at the Covid-19 situation and higher education in India?

AFMC’s existing online learning management system (LMS) was adapted on priority for teaching undergraduates. As on date, four virtual classrooms are being used for students to conduct 12 classes per day. Online interactive sessions and learning modules have been started for all. AFMC also identified the need to empower faculty with recent educational tools. Small group faculty development workshops are being conducted to ensure that they become adept at using the available LMS. We are focussing on advanced skills required for online interactive teaching, including video making and editing workshops, and designing interactive presentations, among others. Also, a MOOCS (Massive Open Online Courses) platform is being built for sustainability of resource material.

How negatively will Covid-19 impact the institute’s functioning and ability to deliver medical education?

The pandemic has made teaching of medicine extremely challenging, since medicine essentially is a profession which requires personal contact between doctor and patient, both for training as well as treatment. While some things can be replaced by simulation and online demonstration, there cannot be a substitute for a doctor actually performing procedures. We are identifying the areas and using various innovative tools to bridge this gap. The theory and non-skill based practicals are being covered online using MOOCS/Moodle platform. Moodle has various modules which include: online ‘live’ share lectures, pre-recorded lectures, assignments, attendance log, online chat facility and a virtual quiz. The preliminary and internal assessments for the first time were conducted through video-conferencing.

What new teaching methods have been devised? Are you planning to go online with classes or looking at staggered classes with limited students?

The teaching methodology will be more focused on collaborative and immersive learning. AFMC started its online classes in the first week of April. Faculty is taking online classes, followed by discussion using case-based scenarios. This is supplemented with an actual off-site simulation of a scenario with mannequins and instruments required for a related procedure. In addition, there is a plan to start synchronous small group in-person teaching at multiple locations through ‘live’ streaming. Classrooms with required IT equipment have been created to enable streaming. Students would be attending same lecture at multiple locations, thus maintaining social distancing.

Will AFMC look at changing its core syllabus given the delay in admissions this year?

Medical curriculum is formulated and approved by the Medical Council of India and implemented by the respective medical universities. Keeping in mind the importance of competencies covered under UG/PG curriculum, AFMC would not recommend changing core syllabus. However, within the framework of current regulations, improvisations and innovations will be done to optimise the efficiency of training. The effective and early use of available resources at AFMC, has ensured that the college is in a position to complete the syllabus in the scheduled timeframe. The most crucial step is ‘timely planning’ and departments have already planned the year ahead, identified key areas which require frequent formative assessments and will be using an integrated trans-disciplinary approach to ensure better understanding and completion of the curriculum.

Many Armed Forces Medical officers and post graduate students are being deployed at military healthcare facilities and even civilian hospitals handling coronavirus patients. Will this result in faculty shortage?

The pandemic is presenting an opportunity for all of us to study various facets of communicable diseases like preventive measures, clinical aspects, lab services and others. Post graduate residents are getting hands-on experience in dealing with a pandemic. The students are actively involved in various duties pertaining to Covid-19 and we strongly believe that this would be a great learning experience for all of them. AFMC is striving to ensure that PG teaching is in continuum. Online classes and case-based discussions are an integral part of their training. E-mentoring is being done by postgraduate guides on a regular basis.

How can AFMC help in bridging the gaps in the healthcare sector?

The innovations cell has been actively working in clinical and medical fields and striving to develop solutions for safer environment and innovative medical equipment, like ventilators to tackle the pandemic. The best way of bridging the gap would be telemedicine, tele-consultation and e-delivery of drugs/medicines.

Finally, what will your priorities be during this tenure at AFMC?

The overarching theme would look at building infrastructure and resources for cloud-based or distance learning, setting standards for skill-based training of PG residents to improve quality of healthcare delivery and creating an ecosystem for quality research.