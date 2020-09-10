Unlock Pune: SPPU syllabus defines a new inter-departmental learning strategy

pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 16:39 IST

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has seen the worst of Covid, from employees living on campus being infected to professors and students wrangling through the several diktats emerging on examinations and entrance tests.

Though students are not allowed on campus yet, given that lecturers have not yet begun, online lectures, e-content generation and the admission process is on in full swing at SPPU.

“Covid has taught us one important lesson that we were totally not prepared for. The kind of knowledge that we provide turned out to be virtually of no use. Knowledge should be of help to the society. All different aspects related to communicable diseases, from the preparedness point of view, shows that our syllabus needs to be revisited,” said SPPU vice-chancellor, Prof Nitin Karmalkar.

“That is what we are concentrating on. It is going to be a seamless integration of different departments. So, right from zoology, sociology, health sciences, environment and all the other departments need to be integrated,” Karmalkar added.

After the Supreme Court’s decision that final year exams be held, the SPPU management has begun preparations.

“We are now preparing to conduct the final year exams. Whether it is online or offline is going to be decided soon. If some students fail to appear for the exam, we will take another exam in December or January. Tentatively the exams will be conducted from the first week of October,” Karmalkar said.

“The online admission process is going on smoothly and for our various graduate and post-graduate courses 30,000 students have applied for admission,” he added.

Kamlakar Shete, a final year commerce student said, “The situation in Maharashtra is not good and the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing. Most of the students are from the rural parts, so internet connectivity is one of the main issues which we face. Our suggestion is to mark students by giving home assignments for this year.”

Reshma Khadilkar, a final year Science student said, “We are already bored sitting at home for the last six months and waiting for the exams to be held. Online exams are a good option, but it should be done fast as we want to take admissions for post-graduation courses.”

SPPU’s final year exam preparations

Two lakh final year students for 56 courses

These students are from 700 affiliated colleges, 234 recognised institutes and 71 research institutes in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts

Tentative exam dates will be October 1- 22

For both, professional and non-professional courses, each paper will be marked out of 50, to be completed in 1.5 hours