UPSC Results 2019: Pune girl, Trupti Dhodmise, ranks 16th

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results was declared the for Civil Services Examination, 2018 written examination. Kanishak Kataria secured the 1st rank while Srushti Jayant Deshmukh bagged the top rank among women at the 5th position. Deshmukh is from Nashik and graduated from Bhopal as a bachelor of engineer.

While Trupti Ankush Dhodmise, a candidate from Pune ranked 16th in this UPSC exam. Trupti is from Hadapsar and is very happy with the results, “It was my second UPSC attempt and my preference will be for IAS posting. Currently, I am working as sales tax assistant commissioner in Pune as I cleared the MPSC exam earlier,” said Trupti who is an engineer from COEP college.

Another candidate Pujya Priyadarshani stood 11th in the exams, who is from Ichalkaranji and daughter of former IFS officer Dnyaneshwar Mulay. “I am so happy for my daughter, as three months ago only I got retired from my IFS services and now my daughter will continue with the same preference of IFS. She was really willing to take up this IFS studies and now achieved it.” said Dnyaneshwar Mulay.

Other than that Vaibhav Sunil Gondane ranked 25th, Manisha Manikrao Awhale ranked 33rd and Hemant Keshav Patil ranked 39th from Maharashtra. The results were based on the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2018 that was conducted in the months of September-October, 2018. Akshat Jain secures rank 2, followed by Junaid Ahmad at rank 3. A total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended for the appointment to IAS, IPS etc.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 16:51 IST