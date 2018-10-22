US-based software company director booked for forgery, cheating in Pune

The director of a United States of America (USA)-based Indian company was booked by Pune police for forging papers and duping the company to the tune of ₹3.05 crore. The accused has been identified as Apratim alias Tim Dutta, who is a major stakeholder in Verificient Technologies, which is a public limited company in the US, according to the police.

“He made the US-based board members believe that the firm which was started in India (registered in Pune) is a sister concern. However, it is not so. He diverted the funds from the parent company to this company which was formed with forged documents. We are verifying the extent of the forgery,” said Sunil Tambe, senior police inspector of Hadapsar police station, who is investigating the case.

While Dutta has 38 percent shares of the US-based company, he is a 99 percent stakeholder in the company which he made others believe that he started in Pune. He is accused of transferring and using $4,46,000 (Rs 3,05,00,000) from the public limited US-based company and starting Verificient Technologies private limited in India. The registered address of the company is in Amanora in Hadapsar.

The complaint in the matter was filed by Rajnish Kumar, 42, a resident of Saharsa in Bihar.

“The complainant had 1 percent stake. He was ousted from the company after which he filed a complaint,” senior PI Tambe said.

“We are on a lookout for him. His address in Pune is mentioned as Amanora but we have found that he lives in hotels when in India. His registered residential address is in the USA,” he added.

A case under Sections 406 (forgery) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66(c)(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Hadapsar police station against Tim Dutta.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 16:26 IST