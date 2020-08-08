Vehicles stuck, minor mishaps... commuters fume over pothole misery in PCMC

pune

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:04 IST

The potholes in Thergaon, Nigdi, Rahatani, Chinchwad and Bhosari are causing havoc for commuters in Pimpri and Chinchwad.

The administration has begun repair work, however, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) residents are not satisfied yet.

Some residents say there are hardly any areas which are pothole-free.

“The repair work was on halt for the last couple of days due to rain. We are adding laterite, broken bricks to even out the potholes and it will be covered up by tar. At many places, the work has already been completed and we will be covering other areas soon,” said Vijay Bhojane, PCMC spokesperson.

There is anger among commuters because the condition of the roads has made them unsafe.

“For the last three months we’ve been in a lockdown, and the potholes have been there for the last six months. We have complained so many times to civic bodies but our complaints have gone unheard always. I hope after watching the photograph in the newspaper they will react fast,” said Salman Sheikh, who works at a salon near Wakad phata, Thergaon.

Rahatani residents have also been facing the pothole issue for the last four months.

“No proper repair work is done by the civic body, the road was repaired in January and look at its condition now. It started to deteriorate in April. All the shopkeepers have complained but no action has been taken by the civic body,” added Rakesh Mishra, who works at a shop in Nakhate Wasti, Rahatani.

In contrast to these claims, the civic body said that many potholes were filled by coal tar.

“The civic body officers are lying, There are 12 potholes next to each other at Rupinagar, Nigdi, I have seen people falling at this spot in rain but it has not been repaired since the past two months,” said Akshay Rumale, a resident of Rupinagar.

Under the overbridge at Dalvi nagar, Chinchwad a large pothole leads to traffic jams every day.

“My four-wheeler was stuck yesterday and five people helped me to bring out my car. It is dangerous to drive here,” said Ruturaj Natu, a resident of Dalvi nagar, Chinchwad.