Video analysis puts players on the spot for tackling weaknesses, says Tomar

Video analysis, diet maintenance – all these terms have little to do with kabaddi players before the inception of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2014, but have become important aspects now. Ahead of Season 7, players are leaving no stone unturned to stay fit. Nitin Tomar, who is back in Puneri Paltan den for his third stint is ready to deliver under the new coach Anup Kumar. Along with his game, Tomar has become very serious about his diet and fitness. Tomar stresses about how analysing the game after practice sessions has become very important in kabaddi.

How is the team getting ready for PKL Season 7?

It all started with the first fitness camp in Goa, where the complete focus was on fitness. We used to do gym in the morning, followed by fitness drills and then training in the evening. All these days we engage in various fitness drills which will keep us fit for the three- month long league.At the training camp day starts with fitness, improving training skills and in the evening we have match practice, team meetings and video analysis of players.

Video analysis is very important as it gives you a chance to know what is going wrong with your technique and we can easily improve on it. All the players are benefitting.

When I started PKL in Season 3 fitness and these things were not given major importance, but now with league expanding to three months, players need to be very careful about fitness.

What is your assessment of Anup Kumar?

I have played with him and have also attended the Indian camp with him. Having someone like Anup Kumar as coach will always help you. Like his playing days, he used to known as ‘captain cool’, and he is still the same. You can go and ask him doubts and he will explain politely. Even if you are facing trouble while doing any drills he will be show you how to do it. With junior players as well, he gels very nicely and always keeps observing them.

How have you grown as a player since PKL Season 3?

Every season there was different experience. Training under various coaches helps you a lot. All have their unique style of coaching, so adapting it and improving your game is like challenge in the initial stages, but once you practice then it become easy.

The semi-final is always a hurdle for Pune. Why?

Knock out games are very tough. Small mistake and you are out. Winners are decided in a few minutes and you have to be smart enough to take the decision. Not only Pune, but many other teams have also failed to qualify for the final. This time we will perform better and we have a very balanced team.

