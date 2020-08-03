Virtual meet-ups, couriered rakhis the new normal on a Covid-hit Raksha Bandhan

pune

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:35 IST

Raksha Bandhan, the celebration of the bond between a sister and her brother will be observed on August 3 this year. Annually, on this day, the brother visits his sister’s home to tie a rakhi and exchange gifts, however, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic siblings are making use of technology to celebrate the occasion and convey their blessings and good wishes.

Anjali Joshi, an IT professional working for a company in Tathawade is at her home in Amravati, and because everything is online, the rakhi will be a virtual meet on Google Meet between all cousins.

“We are all meeting a day before on google meet remembering all the good memories when we met in reality, but the feeling of meeting in real is missing this year. We never miss this and yet we are feeling very far away,” she said.

Ravi Oswal, a merchant in Aundh usually has his sister who lives on Shankar sheth road come to his home to tie a Rakhi, but due to Covid-19, she has couriered the Rakhi and sweets this year.

“My daughter will tie me the rakhi tomorrow and we will speak over the video call. We all have to take precautions and use new methods to celebrate functions like this,” Oswal said.

Akhilesh Singh, a resident of NIBM usually waits for this day because it is time for a family get together, however, this year due to the ongoing pandemic, his family has opted for a group video call.

“Our family is spread over Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Melbourne Seattle, Dublin and all sisters have couriered their rakhis and sweets like chocolates and Indian sweets. Earlier, we used to meet up in Mumbai, now we have arranged a Zoom rakhi meet with virtual rakhi, songs, and mithai. We have created videos of earlier year’s get together to be played followed by online games,” said Akhilesh.

Every year, Nivedita Bicchu, a business professional from Kothrud makes it a point to travel to Goa for Rakhi Pournima.

“It is one of the occasions I get to meet not just my brothers, cousins but my entire family, but this year with the ongoing pandemic, Raksha Bandhan is on Zoom call. I have sent Rakhis and gifts through courier,” she said.

Rajesh Ranawade, owner of Shree general stores in Aundh said that the market was closed and Rakhis came in late hence we bought less stock, however a lot of women bought the do-it-yourself kits for making homemade Rakhis.

“We sold a lot of lace, silk threads and colourful patches which are easy to stick to make Rakhis. On Sunday, we had a lot of buyers for Rakhi, but we’re unsure how people will be celebrating Raksha Bandhan,” Ranawade said.

The siblings who live in close proximity to each other have planned a physical visit on Monday for Raksha Bandhan.

“My brother and I live in the same area in Lohegaon, I will be visiting his house, with complete precautions wearing a mask, using sanitizer and also have made a packet of Rakhi, sweets which I will hand over. We will share a meal together while maintaining social distance as his house is very big and they’re a small family,” said Archana Mane, a working professional.