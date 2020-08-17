Virus after-effects: Sporadic cases of lungs fibrosis reported among patients in Pune

pune

As the number of Covid-19 positive cases surge in the city- sporadic cases of lung fibrosis among those who have recovered from the infection, are now being reported.

Such cases were reported earlier in Mumbai’s KEM when 22 such patients had complained about breathlessness and fatigue. City hospitals are now preparing their staff and informing them about such possible instances when a recovered person might land up at the hospital complaining about similar symptoms.

As of Sunday of the 1,30,606 progressive positive cases, 86,393 have recovered in Pune district, according to the state health department.

Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director, Sahyadri hospital, said, “We have had two instances where a Covid-19 patient who recovered from the virus complained of fatigue and breathlessness on exertion and upon further examination, we diagnosed fibrosis of the lung and reduced lung functions through CT and pulmonary functions.”

“We have not received any more cases after that, but we are expecting that more such cases might come up with time,” he said.

Dr Satyajit S Gill, medical director, Jehangir Hospital, said, “We have had a couple of patients who complained of difficulty in breathing and they had recovered from Covid-19. I cannot cite an exact number for now, but we have had such cases coming up.”

“Usually when we get X-rays, it shows some lung changes, normally the lungs look dark because it has air, but in case of these patients, it looks white because it has some changes in the lung tissue. Since they have recently recovered they are likely to have the antibodies and their swab is negative and they have no fever or any symptoms except breathlessness. So even though they are cured of the virus, the impact continues to stay evidently,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Gaikwad, pulmonologist, Sassoon General Hospital, said, “We have had a few patients who need oxygen even at the time of discharge because of lung fibrosis. There is a need for prolongation of oxygen supplementation even after the patient is cured of the virus.”

“Till now we have not had any such cases, but it has been predicted now that few of them may come back and so we have arrangements in place to attend to such cases in the future,” he said.

Dr HK Sale, executive director, Noble Hospital, said, “We have not had any such case as of now, but we are aware that such a case can be reported. In case of other lung infections, we know the sequence, but since this is a new virus, there is a lot we do not know yet.”

What is lung fibrosis?

Lung fibrosis or pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease when the tissues of the lungs are damaged and scarred. This thickened stiff tissue makes it difficult for the lungs to function properly and for the person to breathe leading to fatigue and difficulty in breathing.