Wanted for murder, 24 other cases ‘Chocolate Sunya’ arrested by Pune police

The Pune police crime branch on Wednesday arrested criminal Sunil Kishor Dokephode, 34 aka Chocolate Sunya who is involved in murder and several other crimes. He was arrested from Kolhapur.

Chocolate Sunya, a resident of Jaybhawaninagar, is an accused in at least 25 cases and he was absconding after a brutal murder at Janata Vasahat. In March 2019, Sunya and his gang member had killed a rival leader, Nilesh Wadkar. He was also arrested in a case of illegal possession of arms in August 2018.

“He has a history of 28 cases against him. He was wanted in the murder of a warkari named Nilesh Wadkar on January 13. We had received information that he is in Goa. He had boarded a bus and was on his way to Mumbai. We intercepted the bus in Kolhapur and arrested him,” said police inspector Anjum Bagwan who led a team of 10 people to arrest Dokephode.

In 2018, Dokephode was granted bail by a local court in the case of arms possession that he was arrested in. After allegedly killing Wadkar, he was externed from the city. For the past two months, he was living in Goa, according to the police.

Of the 28 cases against him, the 34-year-old has been acquitted in four cases. In the remaining 24 cases, he is either on trial or awaiting trial, as per police records. With a record that began when he was a juvenile, the cases against him include two murders, multiple cases of attempted murder, robbery, theft, house-break-in, and possession of arms. He has, however, not been convicted in any of the case.

The team that arrested him included PI Bagwan of Unit 4, police sub-inspector Zanzad Vijay and eight policemen from various units of the crime branch.

Dokephode was handed over to the Dattawadi police station officials where a case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered against him for Wadkar’s murder.

He will be produced in a local court by Dattawadi police station officials who are investigating the case.

