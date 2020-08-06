e-paper
Water stock in Pune dams rises after heavy rains

Water stock in Pune dams rises after heavy rains

According to the irrigation department, the cumulative water storage of four dams- Temghar, Varasgaon and Panshet and Khadakwasla- stood 45.1 per cent as on Wednesday evening.

pune Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
A senior IMD official said that the water storage in the dams is likely to increase as good rainfall is expected in the catchment areas in the next few days.
Heavy rains in the catchment areas of four dams around Pune, which provide water to the city, increased the storage in these reservoirs.

A senior official from the department said thatthe Khadakwasla reservoir is filled 61 per cent and the water level may reach to 100 per cent by Thursday due to incessant rains.

Water will be released from Thursday from Khadakwasla, he said.

A senior IMD official said that the water storage in the dams is likely to increase as good rainfall is expected in the catchment areas in the next few days.

Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells are expected in Pune district, while isolated heavy to very heavy showers are expected in the ghat (hilly) areas, the official said.

