Water storage in four city dams goes up to 93.78%

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 21:28 IST

Incessant rains in August in the catchment areas has helped increase the water levels at four city dams.

The collective storage at the four dams in Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon is 93.78 per cent, as of Saturday.

Over the last 24 hours, since 8:30am on August 21 to 8:30am on August 22, Khadakwasla received 4mm rainfall, Panshet 45mm, Temghar 60mm and Warasgaon 36mm.

From Khadakwasla, 844.20 cusecs water was released on Saturday while from Panshet which overflowed a few days back saw 7,376 cusecs water being released from the dam.

“If rain increases in catchment areas, then more water will be released from the dams,” said officials from the state irrigation department.

Kalmodi, Andra, Mulshi, Bhatghar, Vir and Nazare dams in Pune district are now at 100 per cent water storage capacity.

On Saturday, 23,000 cusecs water was released from Vir while 11,500 cusecs water was released from Bhatghar.

Till now, the irrigation department has not released water from Warasgaon dam, if it receives high spell rains then water will be released, informed an official.

“Ghat areas will continue to receive heavy rain while moderate rainfall is expected in the city over the next few days. Intense spells of rain are also expected in the catchment areas,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

“Rainfall activity in city/Pune district as well as state will reduce over the next 72 hours. On August 23, extreme north of Konkan and central Maharashtra ghats(including Pune district ghats) will get isolated heavy to very heavy rain then slowly in the next 48 hours (till August 25) rainfall activity will further reduce simultaneously,” he said.

Till 5:30pm, Shivajinagar received 0mm rain while Lohegaon received 2mm rain. In the last 24 hours, Pashan received 4.2mm of rainfall.

Mahabaleshwar received the highest rainfall of the day in central Maharashtra with 17mm and Satara, Sangli received 3mm rain respectively.

The maximum temperature of the day was 28 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature of the day was 21.5 degrees Celsius.