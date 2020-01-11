‘We are expecting to collect 5,000 blood pouches through donation drive on Jan 13 in Pune’

pune

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 21:23 IST

Omprakash Pethe who hails from Akurdi is the district governor of Lion’s Club for 2019-20 for district 3234-D2. Pethe is a businessman with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He joined the club in 1996.

What is the latest programme that will be undertaken by the club in your district?

On January 13, we will be holding a blood donation drive that will be held across all the clubs in the district. It is a special occasion as we are going to be celebrating the 103rd birthday of the founder of Lion’s Club, Melvin Jones. We are expecting to collect 5,000 blood pouches and have identified blood banks in each area who need blood in stock on a daily basis. We have also set up dialysis centres across the district, which costs Rs 200 to Rs 500. We have donated 50 lakh sanitary napkins since the past three years and also held 56 squint correction operations in DY Patil Medical College, Pimpri.

What is the strength of the Lion’s Club in Pune district and Maharashtra?

I am the district governor for Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik where there are a total of 136 Lion’s Club with 7,600 members. Pune has 60 clubs with 3,000 members. While India boasts of three lakh members, there are 14.5 lakh members worldwide. Lion’s Club is present in 210 countries.

What kind of work does the club undertake?

The international association of Lion’s Club believes in serving through diversity, where we believe in social work where like-minded people come together to bring change in society. Lions believe in liberty, intelligence and nation’s safety, hence, most of the programmes/events devised revolve around vision, hunger, environment, diabetes and childhood cancer are all working for these global causes. In my district, we have taken four causes - that of organ donation, water conservation, skill development and healthy heart. Besides this, we have also been working for disaster management, for example during the Pune floods last year, 10,000 dollars were released immediately by Lions Club International for rescue volunteering operations.

What kind of steps do you take to reach out to people through the club?

We run a programme called service with celebrations, where each of these causes is linked with a celebration to raise funds as well as create awareness. For example, we had organised a ‘Dandiya night’ to buy an eye screening machine and give it to our clubs for use. Our goal is to get 5 lakh eye screenings done free of cost. In the district, our goal is to reach out to 30 lakh beneficiaries. We have set up 14 centres for skill development and also helped set up 100 rainwater harvesting systems under our cause of water conservation. We are also setting up a filtration plant in ten villages and have also conducted awareness rally for organ donation as well as CPR training programmes. We also hold LEO (leadership, experience opportunity) membership programmes.