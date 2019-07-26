Principal speak: We have adopted task-based approach to enhance creative thinking, says Suhas S Khot, principal, KJ College

Suhas Khot has been working in the field of engineering for the past 23 years. He is also an active member for committees like local inquiry committee and staff selection committee of the college.

What are the steps taken to enhance student skills?

Classroom technique is not sufficient for enhancing student skills. We adopted task-based approach to enhance creative thinking, wherein each student or a group of students is given tasks related to some real-life situation, product, process or technology. Many seminars, workshops, industrial/field visits, technical festivals, project exhibitions, expert guest lectures and training is conducted throughout the year. Project-based learning is an integral part of our curriculum. Communication skills improvement programmes are undertaken to enhance reading, writing and speaking skills of the students. Special language labs are set up, all relevant study material is made available and a language trainer is provided.

Tell us about your college.

Our vision is to be a premier knowledge centre of the nation for socio-economic development. We have developed one of the best educational campuses spread across 110 acres. Academics and placement are our key focus areas. Every year students from our college secure good ranks in university examinations. Well-stocked library, fully developed laboratories, interactive classrooms, incubation centres, WiFi facility, play grounds, hostel and transport are some of the strengths of our college. We offer full-time regular courses in engineering and technology at the undergraduate and postgraduate level. These are Bachelor in Engineering (mechanical, civil, computer) and Master of Engineering (structural, design, computer networks and computer engineering).

What are your plans for the future?

In future, our major focus will be on patent filing and entrepreneurship. Research and development activities will be strengthened and all faculty and students will be involved in it. Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed with industries and various research organisations. Reverse engineering and import substitution are key areas which can provide business opportunities for engineering graduates. Our entrepreneurship development cell has a concrete plan to produce entrepreneurs rather than job seekers.

What are you doing for students in terms of upgradation?

Skill development programmes are organised as per industry requirements for every student. Students must be familiar with the modern technical know-how and problem solving skills. It is said that very few engineering graduates are employable and we believe that this happens only because of lack of practical skills. So, practical trainings both on-the-job and off-the-job will be imparted to upgrade students in addition to theoretical knowledge. Various aptitude and soft skill training programmes are regularly conducted for enhancing employability.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 16:57 IST