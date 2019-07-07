We have begun work for 2024 LS polls, says Raosaheb Danve at event in Pune

After a resounding victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun working for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said Raosaheb Danve BJP state chief and Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Danve, said, “Having won a second term under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP president Amit Shah, the party’s next target is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

“Work for this has begun in the right earnest,” he said.

He was in the city to launch the nationwide BJP membership drive on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

He said that the party has over 10 crore members across the country and these numbers would be increased multifold.

He said preparations for the state assembly elections too had already begun.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 16:42 IST