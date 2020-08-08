WFH staff in Pune flood Twitter with power outage complaints

pune

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 16:31 IST

The residents working from home due to the coronavirus situation have been facing power outage since the arrival of monsoon. Many parts of the city have been receiving heavy rainfall since August 4 with reports of tree felling and damage to distribution cables.

Many employees on August 4 flooded Twitter with complaints about 6-7 hours of power cuts. Most of the tweets were from residents located at Wanowrie, Wakad, Pimple Gurav, Kasba, Kothrud and Undri.

Pooja Sundrani, an employee working as a digital marketing manager at Zoomifier Corporation and resident of Bund Garden road area, tweeted: “It’s been 15 hours with no electricity. Hence, I cannot work from home. I am charging my phone in the car. There are old citizens in my society. I request PMC to kindly look into the issue”.

Siddhant Pawar, a working professional from Vishrantwadi area, in his tweet said that he follows social distancing and other virus prevention norms by working from home and now that too is not possible because of irregular power supply.

Sachin Talewar, chief engineer, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Pune, said “We are resolving complaints within a couple of hours and there is no severe power cut in the city. There are a few areas where trees fell and damaged electricity poles and wires, but we have reached the spot and resumed connection within 2-3 hours.”

The lockdown restrictions have left many to work online from home, and power outages and internet connectivity issues have affected their productivity.