With PMC’s R0 rate 0.70, admin says Covid-19 curve likely to flatten

pune

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 17:57 IST

According to civic officials, Pune city’s R0 (R naught) is 0.70 as of August 17 and the data predicts the Covid-19 positive case curve will flatten. R0 is a mathematical term that gives a general idea about how contagious an infectious disease is. The figure tells the average number of people who will contract a contagious disease from one person with that disease.

Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, said, “R0 rate is crucial in understanding the pattern and spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection. As per experts’ opinion, if the R0 is below 1 then it is a safe level.”

Rao said, “Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) R0 on August 17 is 0.70. It was above 1 before July 30. So, we predict that soon the cases will slow down. Mumbai’s R0 is now only 0.10 which shows the curve has almost flattened. Administration is hoping that PMC will get relief from positive cases followed by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal corporation (PCMC) and rural Pune.”

11k daily average tests conducted in district

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said Pune is conducting on an average 11,000 tests daily in the Pune district and 3.5 lakh rapid antigen test kits have been procured for the same. PMC has purchased 2 lakh rapid antigen test kits, PCMC one lakh and district administration is procuring 50,000 kits for rural Pune. “Total percentage of rapid antigen tests in overall testing is at least 25 per cent,” said Rao.