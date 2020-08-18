e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / With PMC’s R0 rate 0.70, admin says Covid-19 curve likely to flatten

With PMC’s R0 rate 0.70, admin says Covid-19 curve likely to flatten

The figure tells the average number of people who will contract a contagious disease from one person with that disease

pune Updated: Aug 18, 2020 17:57 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Four patients from Baramati who tested positive for Covid, leave Aundh hospital after testing negative.
Four patients from Baramati who tested positive for Covid, leave Aundh hospital after testing negative. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
         

According to civic officials, Pune city’s R0 (R naught) is 0.70 as of August 17 and the data predicts the Covid-19 positive case curve will flatten. R0 is a mathematical term that gives a general idea about how contagious an infectious disease is. The figure tells the average number of people who will contract a contagious disease from one person with that disease.

Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, said, “R0 rate is crucial in understanding the pattern and spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection. As per experts’ opinion, if the R0 is below 1 then it is a safe level.”

Rao said, “Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) R0 on August 17 is 0.70. It was above 1 before July 30. So, we predict that soon the cases will slow down. Mumbai’s R0 is now only 0.10 which shows the curve has almost flattened. Administration is hoping that PMC will get relief from positive cases followed by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal corporation (PCMC) and rural Pune.”

11k daily average tests conducted in district

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said Pune is conducting on an average 11,000 tests daily in the Pune district and 3.5 lakh rapid antigen test kits have been procured for the same. PMC has purchased 2 lakh rapid antigen test kits, PCMC one lakh and district administration is procuring 50,000 kits for rural Pune. “Total percentage of rapid antigen tests in overall testing is at least 25 per cent,” said Rao.

top news
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In