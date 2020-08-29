e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Woman constable attacked with axe by brother-in-law

Woman constable attacked with axe by brother-in-law

Doctors at the hospital said that she was responding positively to the treatment and her life is out of danger

pune Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:19 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The injured has been identified as Sindhu Mohite and she has been admitted to a private hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where her condition is stated to stable.
The injured has been identified as Sindhu Mohite and she has been admitted to a private hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where her condition is stated to stable.(Getty Images)
         

PUNE A woman constable, attached to the railway police was attacked on her head with a sharp axe by her elder sister’s husband as he was angry over her intervention in the family dispute.

The incident took place at the victim’s residence in Chikali, on Thursday.

The injured has been identified as Sindhu Mohite and she has been admitted to a private hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where her condition is stated to stable.

Doctors at the hospital said that she was responding positively to the treatment and her life is out of danger.

According to the police, the victim works with the railway police and had intervened in the domestic dispute of her elder sister who was allegedly constantly harassed by her husband. The constable intervened and ensured that her elder sister returned to their parents’ house which angered her husband. The accused, on Thursday night, entered the constable’s house and attacked her with a sharp axe, investigating officials said.

top news
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
Supreme Court order on Prashant Bhushan contempt case sentencing on Monday
Supreme Court order on Prashant Bhushan contempt case sentencing on Monday
PM Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow at 11 AM
PM Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow at 11 AM
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In