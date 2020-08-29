Woman constable attacked with axe by brother-in-law

pune

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:19 IST

PUNE A woman constable, attached to the railway police was attacked on her head with a sharp axe by her elder sister’s husband as he was angry over her intervention in the family dispute.

The incident took place at the victim’s residence in Chikali, on Thursday.

The injured has been identified as Sindhu Mohite and she has been admitted to a private hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where her condition is stated to stable.

Doctors at the hospital said that she was responding positively to the treatment and her life is out of danger.

According to the police, the victim works with the railway police and had intervened in the domestic dispute of her elder sister who was allegedly constantly harassed by her husband. The constable intervened and ensured that her elder sister returned to their parents’ house which angered her husband. The accused, on Thursday night, entered the constable’s house and attacked her with a sharp axe, investigating officials said.