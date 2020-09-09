Woman, cousin in police custody for allegedly killing ‘abusive’ husband in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 18:04 IST

A woman and her cousin were remanded to three days in custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday for allegedly strangling her husband to death.

The woman allegedly killed the husband at their house in Jadhav vasti area of Haveli, Pune, at 10 pm on Sunday .

The arrested woman was identified as Anita Lakhichand Sharma (35), while her cousin brother was identified as Tukaram Bhimashankar Natekar (29), both residents of the same area.

The deceased used to drink and beat her up while suspecting her of having an affair, according to police.

On the night of the murder, the woman strangled him while the cousin held his legs on the floor, as per the complaint. The deceased, a daily wager hailing from Uttar Pradesh, and the woman, who worked as a domestic help, had a love marriage, according to police.

The couple has five children - one daughter is married while the others are under 10 years of age, according to police.

“He was in an inebriated condition when it happened. Their children saw it all. The woman and her brother pushed the body out of the house and slept off. In the morning she cried and gathered people around who took him to the hospital. The doctors told us that he was strangled and a case was registered,” said senior inspector Rajendra Rajmane of Ravet police outpost in the jurisdiction of Dehu road police station.

A complaint was lodged by Premchand Prabhudayal Sharma (58), a resident of Moti Chowk in Satara, the elder brother of the deceased.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehu road police station.