Woman dies after tree branch falls on her in Pune

PUNE A woman died after a tree branch fell on her head, killing her on the spot, at Ghole road, on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Jayashree Jagtap, 48, a resident of Kothrud, according to the police.

Jagtap was a cancer survivor and had a limp in one of her legs. She live alone in Kothrud and is survived by her brother and his children, according to the police.

“The branch was merely 1.5 feet long. She happened to be standing right under it when it fell,” said senior police inspector Dipak Lagad of Deccan police station.

“She was in the area with some five or six friends for a meeting. The group was drinking tea at a stall when the incident took place,” said police sub-inspector SR Kale of Deccan police station.

She was rushed to MGM hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The Deccan police station officials have recorded an accidental death report in the matter.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 16:44 IST