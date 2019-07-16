Workers’ welfare: List of builders responsible for labour deaths in Pune released

After 11 people were booked for culpable homicide and registration of two developers were suspended by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the Kondhwa wall collapse incident, which took place on July 29, the state labour department has issued a list of builders who are responsible for the death of at least 47 construction workers in the last three years.

The list was released on July 11. According to the list, the state labour department has booked has booked all 25 builders mentioned in the list for showing dereliction of duty towards the safety and security of the labourers. They were booked between 2016 and 2019.

The labour department compiled a detailed list of builders with their names, date of the incident when labourers died at their construction sites and number of deaths at each of the sites.

Explaining about the compiled list, Rajeev Jadhav, state labour commissioner pointed out that all the cases were related to spots where the construction workers died invariably resulting in an FIR (first information report). “ The sections invoked are strong and the builders have to seek anticipatory bail as bail is not easily granted in the case. This serves as a big deterrent in ensuring that the builders don’t violate the labour laws ,” he said.

The issue of safety and security of workers has once again come to light after the Kondhwa and Ambegaon wall collapse incident took place on June 29 and July 2 respectively.

Jadhav said, “The main objective of our department was to ensure that compensation has been given by the builder to the deceased construction worker or to the next of the kin. The builder should deposit Rs 7-8 lakh as compensation in the labour court and then the money goes to the injured or the deceased labour via the labour court.”

According to Jadhav, “In case of the death of a construction worker, the government labour officer, visits the spot and carries out an inspection and issues a stop work notice. There are two types of stop work notices, one by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the other by the labour department. Both notices can be revoked.

After issuing the notice to the real estate developer, the labour department official directs them to fulfill the conditions that were previously not adhered to. The permission to continue construction is finally granted after safety-related conditions are fulfilled by the developer.

Labour rights activist Nitin Pawar said, “The safety and security of workers at construction sites has always been crucial and has often been neglected by the officials. The issue is back in focus since the Kondhwa wall collapse incident. The laws are stringent but implementation is weak and hence steps need to be taken to ensue that adequate monetary compensation is provided to the families of the deceased construction workers.”

Stop work notice

2017 - 12 projects

2018- 8 projects

2019- 7 projects

Names of prominent builders in the list

Park Express J V, Balewadi

Messrs Now Realty Promoters and Builders Private Ltd

Celesta , Mohammadwadi

Kolte Patil Developers

Kunal Group

Executive engineer, Krushna Marathwada Bandhkam Vibhag No 1, Osmanabad

Rohan Builders and Developers

Mittal Infrastructure Ltd, Hinjewadi

Panchshil Corporate Park Private Ltd

Boulevard Brahma Corp Limited

Sahil Pride

Purvankara Gayranvasti, Keshavnagar

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 14:57 IST