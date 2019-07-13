Youth arrested in Pune after minor delivers child

A youth was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for sexual assault of a minor girl on Friday, the day the latter delivered their child. The 19-year-old was identified as Sachin Paswan alias Haani, a resident of Bhimashankar colony in Dehuroad and a native of Bihar.

“He is a labourer and worked in nearby sites. We have arrested him and he will be produced in court on Friday,” said police sub-inspector Chhaya Borkar of Dehu road police station that comes under Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

In 2018, the youth approached the 16-year-old girl and professed his love for her. Three months later, the two met again and she went with him to an under-construction building where he forced himself on her, according to the complainant.

A month later, the arrested youth repeated the crime, the complainant told the police. However, the girl claimed to have not told anyone as her father was short-tempered. When she started experiencing stomach ache, she told her mother who took her to a doctor.

The doctor found her pregnant and alerted the police about the assault. According to the police, the victim was taken to the military cantonment hospital and thereafter to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri.

“When she reached Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital, she experienced labour pain and delivered a child with eight months of pregnancy. The victim and her mother learned about the pregnancy only when they approached the doctor,” said Borkar.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 5 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered at Dehu road police station.

Three Pune varsity officials booked

A case of cheating was registered against Amol Bhanudas Magar, Sagar Tanaji Kale, and Kiran Gaikwad three officials of Savitribai Phule Pune University’s student welfare department for siphoning money off the money allotted for the “Karamveer Bhaorao Patil Earn and Learn” scheme.

A case under Sections 420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.

The trio allegedly created fake accounts and managed to siphon Rs 3,46,860 from the earn and learn scheme fund, between November 2017 and February 2019.

The police are now investigating the bank transfers and whereabouts of the three men

Jul 13, 2019