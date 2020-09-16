ZP survey finds 1,248 malnourished children in Pune district

pune

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 18:10 IST

The district administration has surveyed 2.84 lakh children in the district from various gram panchayats who are registered with the government anganwadis. The survey which started in August this year has found 1,248 malnourished kids in the rural areas of Pune which was close to 2,500 during the last survey conducted eight months ago.

This survey was conducted among children six years of age and below. An official who was part of the survey said, “Due to the lockdown, children are not coming to the anganwadi and so we are providing dry ration under the government schemes. We have surveyed children for their height, weight and developmental outcomes and based on the result they are categorised into underweight or malnourished and the ration is provided according to the needs of the child.”

A total of 3,20,608 children are registered at anganwadis who are surveyed under the malnourishment scheme out of which 2,84,461 could be examined of which 2,71,104 were found healthy, 10,763 were medium underweight, 1,346 are severely underweight and 1,248 were found malnourished; 197 severely malnourished and 1051 mild malnourished.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad said, “During the survey, we found about 1,248 malnourished kids among the 2.84 lakh kids that we surveyed. We will ensure that no child is left behind. The children identified through the survey would be medically examined by the community health officers. They shall try to determine if the malnourishment is because of underlying health conditions or is it because of poor nutrition. Under the VCDC programme and take-home ration programme the child would be given concentrated nutrition.”

Prasad also added that in the last eight months, the number of severely malnourished children have reduced by half due to intensive nutritional programmes delivered to their homes to increase haemoglobin levels in pregnant women who are anaemic.