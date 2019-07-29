AAP’s Punjab leader booked for helping murder-accused brother flee police post

Punjabi lyricist and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bachan Bedil, a retired assistant sub-inspector, has been booked for assisting a murder accused - his brother Sukhvir Singh alias Sira - flee from Badrukhan police post, on Saturday night. Bedil heads the cultural wing of the AAP in the state.

However, after the police freed him following Sira’s return, locals and Congress leaders blocked the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway outside the police post for about six hours (10am to 4pm) on Sunday. Punjab Youth Congress spokesperson Daaman Thind Bajwa and her husband Harman Bajwa also joined the protest.

They alleged that the police had released Bedil, who has penned songs like ‘Luk 28 Kudi Da’, under political pressure. Police claim that the sections under which Bedil was booked allowed them to release him after issuing a notice.

“The accused, who helped a murder accused flee, was allowed to go home by giving just a notice. We demand Bedil’s arrest and he should be booked for conspiracy in the murder case,” said Daaman.

According to the FIR, Bedil had produced his brother, Sira, in the murder case of Mall Singh, 57, before the police on Saturday morning and returned two hours later for giving him some medicines.

At this time, his brother fled using the Activa two-wheeler that Bedil had used to reach the post. Later in the day, Sira was traced and police took him into custody.

However, the two brothers were then booked under sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Longowal Police Station on Saturday. Sira had already been booked under sections 302 (attempt to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

Bedil has dismissed the entire episode. “I produced my brother before the police in the presence of the entire panchayat. I had gone back to the police station to give him some medicine and he fled, using my unlocked two wheeler. If I wanted to free him, why would I have produced him,” he said.

AAP’s Dirba MLA and leader of opposition in the state assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said Bedil was booked under political pressure of Congress leaders.

“The case should be probed by an IG-level police officer. The FIR was lodged under political pressure. If the case is not quashed, the AAP will hold a protest outside the SSP office.” Sunam DSP Hardeep Singh said police were probing the matter and action will be taken as per law.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 11:41 IST