After SGPC intervention, railways to remove stickers of Golden Temple from water bottles

A day after the video of plastic water bottles with stickers of Golden Temple being served in Shatabdi Express train went viral, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday asked the Indian railway authorities to remove the stickers ‘as early as possible’.

Complying with the SGPC’s order, officials of Indian railway have ‘agreed’ to remove the stickers.

SGPC secretary Diljit Singh Bedi said, “The issue of water bottles with stickers of Golden Temple on it came to the notice of SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal on Thursday, and he had ordered the SGPC officials to take immediate action”.

Bedi said a team comprising chief secretary Roop Singh, additional manager of the Golden Temple Jaspal Singh and information officer Amritpal Singh approached senior officers of the Indian Railways in Amritsar and raised the issue.

“The authorities said it happened inadvertently and agreed to remove the stickers soon,” Bedi said.

He added that they also called the chief of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation, Money Anand, and asked him to remove the stickers from the water bottles immediately.

Bedi said Longowal has also urged the union railways minister to not use Golden Temple’s stickers on water bottles anywhere in India.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 13:02 IST