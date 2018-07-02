BSF plans advanced management system along Pakistan and Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) will soon roll out a Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) along a 2,400-km vulnerable stretch along the international border (IB) adjoining Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The system comprises of state-of-the-art technology and gadgets used by countries such as Israel and the US to safeguard their boundaries.

BSF director general KK Sharma announced this during a foundation stone-laying ceremony of the administrative block of the special DG (Western Command) headquarters here.

Sharma said two pilot projects of CIBMS had been taken up earlier on the 11-km stretch along the IB in Jammu and Kashmir. The system will now be replicated on the vulnerable stretch along the western and eastern international borders.

The director general (DG) said the entire Punjab border will be sealed with CIBMS since it is in the vulnerable category. He maintained that not even a single inch of the IB was unguarded. He also applauded the coordination between the BSF, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Punjab Police in checking the drug influx from Pakistan.

‘Pak will get befitting reply if it dares to target BSF’

The BSF DG said the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has given them a free hand in giving a befitting reply to Pakistan, since it keeps on pushing militants into Indian territory and violates ceasefire frequently.

“We have always reacted suitably whenever our men have been targeted by the Pak snipers or ambushed by Pakistan Rangers,” he added.

When asked about the high threat to the Amarnath Yatra, Sharma said the BSF has deployed 32 companies, a dog squad and light and medium machine guns (LMG/MMG ) at posts to protect the pilgrimage route from Pahalgam. Medical camps have also been set up for assistance of pilgrims.

‘Meals served to BSF jawans found satisfactory’

Sharma said the report submitted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the quality of meals served to the BSF has found the meals to be “satisfactory to the tune of 97%”.

“The study was commissioned on the recommendation of a parliamentary committee after a jawan, Tej Bahadur Yadav, posted a video alleging poor quality food. The jawan, who harboured political ambitions, was subsequently dismissed for indiscipline,” he said.

He added, “We allow our personnel to stay connected with their families and the rest of the world and this comes with a certain responsibility.”