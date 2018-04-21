Chandigarh Bullet Club holds the handlebars tight for a new high

When it comes to this iconic Indian bike, each one of us would have a memory to share. The Royal Enfield Bullet was the first motorcycle Indians loved and continue to shower love on. It went on to become the official motorcycle of the Indian Army and police forces and continues to enjoy popularity. And who knows it better than The Road Survivors - Chandigarh’s first Bullet Club that was formed in 2003. They call themselves a “decade old, brotherhood of Royal Enfield riders and enthusiasts”. It’s a group that has grown from a handful into a closely-knit, adventurous and fun-loving community.

As their website reads ‘Road Survivors is not about stunts, showing off, or about how one guy can beat another at ego competitions. Road Survivors is about riding, travelling, loving nature and friendship. It is about sharing knowledge and experiences, tour stories, and technical know-how.” The Club has organised trips to Ladakh ride every year since 2003. The Club riders have also driven to Nepal and Bhutan.

Let’s meet some riders

Zubin Mehta, Director and Founder, Wings Theatre Academy

Why did you choose biking?: I feel riding makes you absorb the sights and smells more than a car.

What bike do you ride: I have a Royal Enfield Thunderbird and a Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Your favourite trip: The Spiti Valley circuit in 2012 has been one of my most favourite trips.

Safety advice: It’s good to reiterate the essentials and this includes always wearing proper gear. Also, do not get over excited on roads.

Anurag Malik, Real estate consultant

Biking is the best way to feel one with the nature, says Anurag Malik.

Why did you choose biking: For me personally it is about absolute independence. When you take your bike out on the road, you feel free and also less burdened. It might be a cliché to say but you actually feel alive and present in the moment.

What bike do you ride: I ride a Royal Enfield Thunderbird as it’s one of my favourite brands of motorcycles.

Your favourite trip: Each day is fun when I am on my bike but yes, when it comes to long trips, a recent one from Chandigarh to Mcloedganj and Dharamshala was really memorable.

Safety advice: It is most important to drive safe and drive within limits. Even if you own a million rupee bike, it is important not to drive rash. It is your behaviour on the road which shows your inner character.

Sumit Dar, Founder and Owner, The Bullet Cafe

Biking, says Dar, is the best way to explore new people and places.

Why did you choose biking: For many years I was in a white collared corporate job and followed the daily routine of life. In December 2015, I decided to give it up and open The Bullet Cafe in Zirakpur that offers a pit-stop services to bikers apart from biking gears, bike accessories and bike customization. I have a workshop too. I think I am dreamer and believe all bikers are. It is the thump sound of the engine that keeps me going.

What bike do you ride: I ride a Royal Enfield Standard 350cc cast iron.

Your favourite trip: My extreme winter motorcycle trip to Lahaul & Spiti in February 2017 was memorable

Any biking tip: A biker is a person who travels to places, meets different people and explores new destinations. So if you chose to be a biker then don’t sit home and talk about biking. Ride out as the roads are calling you.