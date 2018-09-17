Chandigarh’s Sector 23: One of the first in city, Corbusier continues to live on here

Wrapped in nature’s emerald blanket, the sector was designed by Le Corbusier in 1954 to be the lungs of the city. One of the first sectors of Chandigarh, Sector 23 seems to be frozen in time, dotted as it is with government buildings built with red bricks, giving it a vintage appeal. Trees with thick canopies along the serpentine roads and alleys add to the sector’s old world charm.

On a rainy day, the picturesque sector could easily be mistaken for a hill station, what with a rivulet, numerous squirrels, peacocks, and migratory birds. The grove of amla (Indian gooseberry) trees around the rivulet is a distinguishing feature of the sector that has private properties only in its south-west corner.

Encircled by bustling sectors such as Sector 22, Sector 17, Sector 15, Sector 36 and Sector 37, Sector 23 comes across as that quiet cousin who always has her nose in a book, and spends the weekend gardening.

On sepia pages

“In the days of yore, segments of the sector were divided into the villages of Bijwara, Rurki Padav and Kallar,” says Joginder Singh, vice-president of the Pendu Sangharsh Committee. “The land of the original residents was acquired by the government in the early 1950s. Many of the former residents moved to Raipur Kala after their land was acquired.”

Gurdev Singh, 84, says, “In the early 1950s, it was covered with mango trees. Later a khokha (temporary) market popped up in the sector. The permanent shops were developed much later. Furniture, designed by Corbusier’s cousin Pierre Jeanneret, was sold at the Bijwara market at the far end of the sector.”

MS Mastan, 75, who moved here in 1965, says, “There used to be a gol chakkar near the Sanatan Dharam temple which was later removed. There were just two vendors of golgappas and one daily provision store in the market those days.”

“Government employees were the first to settle here. Now, over 1,000 private houses have cropped up. Those days, only government officials had cars, and we’d see the trademark ambassadors ply up and down,” he reminisces.

“The lone government college, only for boys, was also here before being shifted to Sector 11.” The Janta Department store, which was set up in 1964, is perhaps the oldest shop in Chandigarh. Manoj Bajaj, its proprietor, says, “When my father, Nand Lal Bajaj, established this shop, we were in the wholesale business and people from as far as Manimajra and Mohali came here to purchase their supplies.”

Remembering the bygone days, Bajaj says, “Although a number of houses have popped up in the last few decades, the sector is mostly unchanged.”

Of Nurseries

If Chandigarh is known as the green city, it is all thanks to the Government Nursery set up here in the 1960s. Raja Ram, its oldest employee who’s been here since 1998, says, “Plants and seeds were brought from all over India, primarily from Calcutta, Dehradun, and Bangalore. The nursery was established in Sector 23 as it was at the heart of Chandigarh. Till 2004, we were suppliers for numerous northern states, including Himachal, Haryana and Jammu. Plants were available here at half the rate.”

Unfortunately, the nursery has fallen on hard times. The staff of 100 has been reduced to ten. “Maintaining a nursery is a labour-intensive job so we do our best to maintain the mother plants we have, but we don’t have enough plants to give to the public anymore,” rues Ram.

Spread over 17 acres, the nursery houses over 1,500 varieties of flora.

The sector also has a kitchen cooperative society from where people can purchase seeds and vegetable-bearing plants besides pots and manure.

The Bal Bhavan in the sector is an excellent nursery for toddlers.

Jewels and tasty treats

Sector 23 is famous for its gold and silver market. Vivek Goyal, owner of Santosh Jewelers, says, “There are around 50 jewelry outlets in the sector employing highly skilled craftsmen from Bengal.”

Sanjoy Bera, a goldsmith from Bengal who’s been living here since 1992, says, “This market is famous as jewelry is manufactured, hallmarked and sold to retailers and customers here. We can craft any design.”

Sector 23 is perhaps most famous for its gogappa shop. Lalit Kumar, the third generation of the family running the shop, says, “This shop was set up by three brothers Lal Chand, Prithvi Chand, and Lacchi Ram in 1962. Earlier, they used to peddle the delicious golgappas on their head, the booth was set up in 1971. We use homemade masalas, we’ve no written recipe.”

Sports Central

The sector boasts state-of-the-art sports facilities, which include the oldest swimming pool of the city with a depth of 12 feet. Coach Tarun Negi says, “The pool is equipped to hold national and international competitions.” Not just the pool but the white stone used to build it is unique and rare. A team from Barcelona recently came to study the stone and architectural features of the building. Designed before the air-conditioners and fans became common, it has an excellent ventilation system with air vents at the top and bottom of the building. The table tennis court next to the swimming pool is also the oldest in Chandigarh. Coach Rajeev Kaushal, here since 1984, says, “We have 10 TT courts fit for hosting national and international matches.”

Then there is Government College of Yoga Education and Health. Principal Mahinder Singh says, “This is the only college in the north that offers a bachelors course in yoga. The centre also provides training in therapeutic yoga.”

Safety First

The children’s traffic park (CTP) was one of its kind back then and even now with the traffic police adding new gadgets to their arsenal. The special goggles donated by activist Harman Sidhu that simulate the experience of drunken driving, are a hit with students.

For girls, the CTP offers training for gear-free two-wheelers. In addition, students are shown live footage of accidents. Head traffic constable Amarjit Singh says, “Driving tests are conducted in a specially designed facility nearby that has CCTV camera surveillance.”

House of Dolls

Inspired by RK Saboo of the Rotaract club, who used to bring back a doll from whichever country he visited, this museum dating back to 1985 is now home to over 450 dolls.

Entry is free for kids under 12. Anyone over that has to pay a minimal fee of 10 rupees for entrance. A tour of the museum full of plaster, terracotta, rubber and wooden dolls can be both delightful and educational. The museum starts off by displaying the various tribes of India, including the Banjaras, Bodo, Toda, etc, along with their history. Next the dolls represent the different states of India. The unique characteristics of the states are brought out in each of these dolls.

Internationally, the dolls represent over 30 countries, including Japan, USA, Russia, Sweden, Germany, etc. They have been donated by doll collectors from all around the world and the museum requests embassies to send dolls so they can add them to their collection. The famous Matryoshka doll or Russian doll, which fits many smaller dolls inside a big one, is a big attraction.

Mehak Sambyal, information assistant, says, “The most recent doll is one from Norweigh. She was purchased by a couple for 6.5 lakh and treated like a child. They gave the doll to the museum so that she would always be taken care of.” The collection from Vietnam is made from eggshells by handicapped soldiers. They were given to the museum by the embassy and advertised as ‘handicraft from the handicapped’. The Russian dolls are made of natural dyes such as indigo and hibiscus and are similar to the dolls made in Arunachal Pradesh. The gown worn by a doll from the Philippines is priceless, says Sambyal.

Then there are dolls to illustrate some of the famous fairy tales such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Cinderella, Alladin and Alibaba. Our very own epics, the Ramayana and Mahabharata, are also showcased.

Dolls used for paying homage to various religions or historical personalities, are a hit with adults and kids alike. Surinder Kaur, accompanied by her two daughters and a son, said. “It’s great to see how inquisitive the dolls make my children.”

There is also a big aquarium and a replica of a German train station, which children love examining in great detail. The museum has a large collection of Barbies as well which kids really enjoy.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 11:02 IST