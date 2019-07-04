Dr Indu Pal is delivering success with drugs

She aims to make molecules more “efficient” and has designed technologies using solid lipid nanoparticles for therapeutic drug delivery via the skin, eyes and mouth, with special focus on the efficacy of anti-tubercular drugs. From laboratories, three of Dr Indu Pal Kaur’s technologies, with two Indian and one US patents, have been transferred to the industry.

The 53-year-old professor of pharmaceutics at the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University has managed to secure ₹5.5 crore funding from government agencies and ₹77 lakh from industrial consultancies.

MAKING IT BETTER

On her tubercular drug interests she says she wants to improve them as some drugs have high levels of toxicity which can be troublesome for patients.

But that’s not all. She is also creating an implant for glaucoma, a condition linked to buildup of pressure inside the eye which damages the optic nerve, which can be injected under the conjunctiva, the effect of which can last at least three months. However, it has yet to go into the clinical study stage.

“Patients often get complacent about taking medicines, even though it has to be taken regularly for glaucoma. This implant, however, is just required once in three months,” says Kaur.

Kaur’s US patented technology, which has been transferred to dermaceuticals and cosmeceuticals company Hitech Formulations Pvt Ltd, Baddi, involves use of all-trans retinoic acid (medication used for the treatment of acne). “Retinoic acid is otherwise unstable, causes skin irritation, is also not absorbed easily by the skin and degrades pretty quickly. In our product the solubility levels have increased 800 times more. There’s improved stability, skin hydration and controlled drug release with an improved effect and no irritation.” The product will be out by the end of this year, she says adding that she’s expecting it to be low cost because its the components they have used are safe, cheap and easy to procure, which is essentially the USP of the product.

She has also transferred to the Baddi-based company an anti-fungal product with better efficacy than what’s available. The drug, which took 12 to 15 years to develop, targets the inner epidermis, reduces side effects and prevents recurrence and resistance to fungus.

AWARDS GALORE

Kaur, who was awarded Best Women Scientist Award 2018 by the Organisers of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, has also been behind another technology transfer to the Hyderabad based Unique Biotech Limited. In this product, probiotics (live microorganisms, also good bacteria) are delivered to the skin or vagina to restore microbial balance, she says. This product, now with the industry for clinical study, targets acne, wound healing and vaginal infections. It took her five to six years to complete the research, she says.

“There is a delicate balance between cells, either in our gut (having a healthy gut is necessary) or our skin, and mircroorganisms. Whenever there is a disruption in this balance, it leads to acne or other infections,” she says.

Kaur, who has filed 20 patents in last 10 years, was also awarded Fullbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowship by United States-India Educational Foundation.

Born to Sharanjit Kaur, Punjabi poet and teacher and Satpal Singh, secretary to high court judges, Kaur was brought up in Chandigarh. She completed her PhD in pharmaceutics from Panjab University in 1996, following it up later with a diploma in clinical research from Catalyst Clinical Services Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, in 2010-11.

Kaur credits her father for the rationality in her and to her mother for clarity of thought and to aspire for greater things. She discovered her passion for science after she got her first batch of PhD students and was until then just “a meritorious student and at that time it was a tradition that if you are good in studies, you will study science,” she says.

With her hectic schedule, demanding job, PhD students and family of a husband and two sons, Kaur also has her hands full with administrative responsibilities at the university. She is at present secretary at Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Punjab Branch.

Talking about the highlights of her career, Kaur believes receiving grants and funds has been important as “my lab is a very well established nanotechnology lab at present and a lot of effort goes into getting these grants.” Each grant application takes two to three months.

“With the mandate of making things transparent, things have become more difficult as there is a change every time. A lot of energy is wasted in such paperwork and it is also demotivating at times,” she says.

Kaur enjoys reading novels, lifestyle books, thriller and romantic comedy movies, and binge watching television.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 17:21 IST