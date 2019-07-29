Eight killed, 21 injured in four road accidents in Patiala

Eight persons were killed while 21 were injured in four road accidents in Patiala district in the last 48 hours.

In the first incident, a motorcycle was hit by a tractor near Sanour on Friday night, police said. The motorcyclist, Mohinder Singh of Diwanwala village who was going to Pingalwara Ashram, was rushed to the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he was died during treatment. A case was registered at the Sadar Patiala police station in this connection, the police said.

In the second incident, a canter truck hit a PGI-bound ambulance at Pehar village in Rajpura sub-division on Saturday. A couple along with their ailing son who were in the ambulance died on spot. The canter driver fled with the vehicle. The victims were identified as Harbans Singh, his wife Parmjeet Kaur and their son Jasvir Singh, residents of Sangrur.

In the third incident, two labourers were killed while 20 others were injured as a tractor-trolley overturned after being hit by a truck at Naugaja Peer in Rajpura around 5am on Saturday. All the victims were in the trolley.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Lal and Sunil Kumar, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The police said the tractor-trolley was heading towards Pilkani village when the truck driver, Sushil Kumar of Himachal Pradesh, rammed the vehicle into it. Both Mohan and Sunil died on the spot.

In another accident, a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus hit a motorcycle in Rajpura on Saturday. The victims, identified as Gurjant Singh and his mother Jasvir Kaur of Rajpura who were heading towards the railway bridge on the bike, were taken to hospital. Gurjant was declared brought dead while his mother died during treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

A case was registered against the unidentified PRTC driver bus and investigation was on in the case, the police said.

