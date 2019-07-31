Ludhiana couple robbed near Khanna, woman shot dead

punjab

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:11 IST

Four motorcycle-borne robbers looted cash and jewellery from a Ludhiana-based couple before shooting dead the woman when the two stopped their vehicle near Khanna town on Monday night.

The woman, Radhika Gaba (45) of Ludhiana’s Tajpur Road area, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a hospital. A bullet hit her near left ear and pierced through the brain. She is survived by her husband, Rakesh Gaba, a mobile phone distributor, two sons and a daughter.

The couple was travelling from Chandigarh to Ludhiana in their Renault Duster car. They were robbed of Rs 30,000, a gold chain and a bracelet.

Rakesh Gaba told the police that they stopped their vehicle on the outskirts of Khanna after crossing the town to answer the nature’s call.

“It was around 11pm when four men with their faces covered came on two motorcycles. They surrounded us and one of them pointed a gun at us. One of them also tried to snatch rings from my wife but she resisted and he shot her in the head. Then they fled from the spot,” he said.

Rakesh said he rushed his wife to the Satguru Partap Singh Apollo Hospital on GT Road, where she died.

Khanna sadar station house officer (SHO) Baljinder Singh said Rakesh was not able to identify the robbers because their faces were covered. Moreover, he was in a state of shock and could not locate the exact place where the incident occurred.

“The woman’s condition was critical and she was being treated till Tuesday evening but later succumbed to her injuries,” he said.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (attempt to murder), 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (act done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons.

The SHO said no CCTV footage linked to the incident was found yet and they had no clue about the suspects. The police are yet to find out which weapon was used in crime. Investigation is in process.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 12:11 IST