Panel formed on Panjab University PhD scholar’s sexual harassment complaint

Panjab University (PU) Syndicate on Sunday authorised PU vice-vhancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar to form a committee to look into the sexual harassment complaint by a PhD scholar against the dean student welfare (DSW) (women) Neena Capalash’s son.

The scholar, who had met with an accident on campus, had filed a sexual harassment complaint against the person (DSW’s son) who collided his car with her scooter. PU Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH) had termed the complaint false.

On May 28, 2017, the PU Syndicate had cancelled her PhD registration over false complaint. She had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court against the decision. In November, the HC had stayed the decision.

On Sunday, It was decided that as the decision of cancellation was stayed, the scholar would continue her PhD and would receive the scholarship.

Meanwhile, syndic Prabhjit Singh said, “Legal retainer had filed stay vacation. It was questioned during the meeting. How can a legal retainer, without approval from the syndicate, file for stay vacation on the recommendation of previous V-C Arun K Grover?”

Temporary charge of registrar okayed

The agenda on the temporary charge of registrar, given to UBS Professor Karamjeet Singh, was also taken up for ratification and was approved. According to information, syndic Sanjay Tandon said the V-C should have kept the Syndicate in loop about the appointment, adding that they do not have any issue with anyone.

Meanwhile, the Syndicate also asked for regular appointments on the posts of registrar, dean college development council (DCDC), and several other posts. The issue of giving the charge of the DCDC to someone else was also taken up (which was not on the agenda) on which several syndics dissented. At present, controller of examination Parvinder Singh has the additional charge of the DCDC.

PU’s nod on calculation of teacher’s API during leave

Panjab University Syndicate on Sunday approved the September-5 notice issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the calculation of the academic performance indicators (API) score of college teachers during leave.

The UGC had issued notice resolving that the regulations 2018 in calculating the API scores of teachers should be extended to those governed by the UGC regulations 2010 too.

Syndic Inderpal Singh Sidhu said, “The period spent by a teacher on different types of paid leaves such as maternity leave, child care leave, medical leave, study leave, extraordinary leave and deputation will be excluded from the assessment. This will mean that a teacher on such a leave will not have any disadvantage at the time of promotion.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 10:41 IST