‘Pullan Wala Baba’, the man who built bridges and schools, dies at 96

Credited with the construction of eight bridges in Punjab and neighbouring Haryana and serving hundreds of people daily at community kitchens, humanitarian Baba Labh Singh, popularly known as ‘Pullan Wala Baba’, died of cardiac arrest at Qila Anandgarh in the Anandpur Sahib district on Sunday. He was 96.

Born in June 1923, Baba Labh Singh got constructed eight bridges on the Sutlej and the Ghaggar, 30 schools and colleges besides as many as 259 gurdwaras through ‘kar sewa’ (voluntary service).

The humanitarian was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday morning and breathed his last there.

His body has been kept at Qila Anandgarh Sahib, where he had spent most of his life.

He was involved in building bridges at villages Bela Ramgarh, Chandpur Bela, Bela Patti Tej Singh, Shahpur Bela and Jindwari on the Sutlej in the Kiratpur Sahib, Anandpur Sahib and Nangal areas. The bridges proved to be a boon for the people of the area.

Besides, he got constructed several temples, mosques and churches and serais. At present, six educational institutions were being run by him.

He also helped people at the time of natural disasters.

He had also done other social welfare activities such as solemnising marriages of more than 500 girls belonging to poor families. He also organised free medical camps and langars (community kitchens). At a gurdwara in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, food is provided to patients and their attendants.

He was honoured by the Punjab government in 2011 for his contribution to the society. Also, he was honoured by the Bihar government in 2017 for his contribution in the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh.

People of the area, including some political leaders, have demanded Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, for him for his contribution to the society.

They said the death of Sant Labh Singh had left a big void which could not be filled.

His body will be cremated at Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib in Kiratpur Sahib on July 30 and bhog and ‘antim ardas’ will be held at the Diwan Hall of Qila Anandgarh Sahib on August 6.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal, Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, former state minister Daljit Singh Cheema, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra condoled his death.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 11:55 IST