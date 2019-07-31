Punjab CM wants big push for crop diversification plan to save depleting ground water

punjab

To save the depleting groundwater in the state, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked the state planning board to chalk out a comprehensive crop diversification plan to end the wheat-paddy cycle.

The board has also been directed to undertake a detailed review of the various schemes of the agriculture department to bring in the much-needed reforms in the sector.

Chairing an interactive session with the members of the board constituted to suggest measures to initiate changes in the agriculture pattern, Amarinder also directed the planning department to set up a centralised data analysis and monitoring division for collation of all data related to the various agricultural schemes in the state.

Expressing concern over the fast depleting water table, Amarinder underlined the need to prioritise less water consuming crops, beginning with maize, cotton and sugarcane.

He asked the board to come up with a strategy to persuade the farmers to shift to these crops, from the traditional wheat and paddy.

