Sikh hardliners to take Khalsa’s ashes to all three Takhts in Punjab

Having failed to mobilise much support in Haryana during the six-day protest after the suicide of Sikh rights activist Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa, Sikh hardliners have decided to take his ashes to various parts of Punjab, including the three Takhts, before their immersion at Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib, Kiratpur on March 31.

This decision was taken on Tuesday by parallel jathedars Baljeet Singh Daduwal and Amrik Singh Ajnala, SAD Amritsar leader Simaranjit Singh Mann, and Ramandeep Singh Bhangchari of Akali Dal 1920, among others who gathered at the Angitha ceremony of Khalsa at his native village of Thaska Ali in Kurukshetra.

They also decided that Daduwal, Ajnala and another parallel jathedar Dhian Singh Mand will also join the procession carrying ashes in an open vehicle. The procession will start from Gurdwara Lakhnaur Sahib, Ambala, at 4pm on March 29 after Khalsa’s bhog ceremony.

Though the motive behind the move has not been disclosed, sources told Hindustan Times that this will help the hardliners to garner support for Khalsa’s demand for release of Sikh prisoners lodged in various jails who have completed their sentences.

All decisions regarding Khalsa’s cremation were taken by Sikh hardliners, who held meetings with representatives of Haryana govt to seek action against police officials allegedly responsible for forcing Khalsa to jump off a water tank.

Besides, Sikhs of Punjab will be able to pay their tributes to Khalsa, who sacrificed his life for the cause of community, they said. Talking to HT, Ramandeep Singh Bhangchari said, “The procession will cover almost entire Punjab in three days before it will culminate at Kiratpur Sahib on March 31.” He said on March 29, Khalsa’s ashes will be taken to Patiala, Sunam, Mansa, Beniwal, Talwandi Sabo and the night stay will be at Takht Damdama Sahib.

On March 30, the procession will pass through Kotshamir, Bathinda, Bargari, Kotkapura, Mudki, Talwandi Bhai, Zira, Harike Pattan, Sarhali, Tarn Taran and the night stay will be at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Then next day’s journey will start from the Akal Takht and will cover Jandiala Guru, Kartarpur, Jalandhar, Phagwara, Banga and Nawanshahr before reaching Takht Keshgarh at Anandpur Sahib. From there, the procession will proceed to Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur for the immersion of ashes, he added.

The hardliners said they will also appeal to the Sikhs of Punjab and Haryana to join the journey and pay their last tributes to Khalsa. Also, they are planning to mobilise thousands of people to attend Khalsa’s bhog ceremony on March 29.

Meanwhile, Khalsa’s family members said they do not have any objection to the decision taken by the Sikh leaders. “Gurbaksh had already given all the rights about his body to the Panth and we are nobody to decide anything as Sikh leaders are supreme to take any decision,” said Khalsa’s brother Jarnail Singh.

