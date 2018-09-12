Three ‘contract killers’ involved in Ludhiana’s Rinkle murder case held

Three ‘contract killers’ involved in Ludhiana’s Jagdeep Singh Rinkle (22) murder case were arrested by the counter-intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Wednesday. Rinkle was killed at his house in Ludhiana on July 20 this year.

The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh alias Budhu Lohara (36), Manmeet Singh alias Mani Falora (26) of Lohara in Jalandhar, and Bhupinder Singh alias Binda Jandaur (34) of Jandor in Hoshiarpur. They belong to Sheru group, which is active in Doaba.

Two illegal pistols and 11 cartridges were also recovered from them. The police also impounded a Mitsubishi Lancer car in which the accused were travelling. The vehicle was also used by the accused the day Rinkle was murdered, police said.

The accused were allegedly hired by Jatinder Pal Singh Sunny, the son of Ludhiana Congress councillor Gurdip Singh. Sunny had surrendered before the police two days after the Rinkle’s murder on July 20 this year.

Addressing a press conference here, counter-intelligence wing’s assistant inspector general HPS Khakh said, they set up a checkpoint on the basis of a tip-off. He said they had information that the gang members were travelling from Tanda in Hoshiarpur to Bhogpur in a white Lancer car (PB08-BC-0414).

The AIG said a joint team of counter-intelligence wing and Jalandhar rural police arrested the three accused near Bhogpur.

Khakh said during interrogation, the accused said that they work for Sukhi Dhirowal, who allegedly had taken contract money from Sunny to eliminate Rinkle.

The rivalry between Rinkle and Sunny started in 2017 Punjab assembly elections when the former supported a BJP candidate.

“Sunny hired gangsters to settle scores. He paid a hefty amount to Sukhi Dhirowal, who along with his eight companions attacked and murdered Rinkle using iron rods in Ludhiana on July 20,” Khakh said.

He said Sunny and other accused spent the night before committing the crime at a local hotel. The next morning, Sunny left the hotel in a Fiat Polo car and came back with rods and other sharp-edged weapons, the AIG said.

“Around 10 am, all left the hotel. Two associates of Sunny on a bike joined them on the way and barged into Rinkle’s house. Sunny hit Rinkle’s on the head with an iron rod, following which he fell unconscious. He hit him on the head many times,” Khakh said.

The AIG said one of accused Manmeet Singh had trimmed his hair to hide his identity after the murder and all of them were changing their hideouts frequently.

Meanwhile, a case under sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Bhogpur.

Further investigations into the case is on, he said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 20:44 IST