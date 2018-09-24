Under construction bridge collapses in Amritsar, 4 hurt

Four labourers were injured as an under construction bridge near Amritsar Dental Hospital at the Grand Trunk (GT) road collapsed on Monday night.

The incident took place at around 9:30pm. As per the information, over eight labourers were working on an additional part of Amritsar alleviated road.

During the incident, a car was also damaged while three persons who were travelling in the car had a narrow escape.

The injured have been rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. However, police are yet to ascertain the identity of the injured.

After getting information, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-City1) Jagjit Singh Walia along with a police team reached the spot and started investigation.

Eyewitness Harpreet Singh, 33, of Rayya, whose Creta car (PB-02-DC-6037) was damaged in the collapse, said he along with his daughter Jasmine, 7, and the car’s driver Babbal were on their way back to Amritsar.

“When we were passing under the bridge, it collapsed suddenly. With the help of some passerby, we managed to come out from the car,” he said.

“Four labourers who were stuck under the rubble where also rescued by the residents,” he said.

The ADCP said that the bridge was being constructed for last few weeks. “We are investigating the reason behind the collapse and a case will also be registered after the probe. The condition of labourers is said to be stable for now.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 23:42 IST