e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Real Estate / Apartment prices in Singapore inch higher despite recession

Apartment prices in Singapore inch higher despite recession

Property values increased 0.3% in the three months ended June 30, Urban Redevelopment Authority data released Friday showed. Apartment prices declined 1% in the first quarter as strains of Covid-19 began to impact upon daily life.

real-estate Updated: Jul 24, 2020 09:56 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Analysts say home prices may fall between 3% to 6% this year, something which may spark buyer demand for those who can afford it.
Analysts say home prices may fall between 3% to 6% this year, something which may spark buyer demand for those who can afford it. (Bloomberg file photo)
         

Home prices in Singapore rose in the second quarter although analysts expect the remainder of 2020 to be lacklustre.

Property values increased 0.3% in the three months ended June 30, Urban Redevelopment Authority data released Friday showed. Apartment prices declined 1% in the first quarter as strains of Covid-19 began to impact upon daily life.

Singapore’s economy plunged into recession last quarter as an extended lockdown shuttered schools, shopping malls and most workplaces. Activity now has largely resumed, including property viewings and the reopening of display units, although groups are limited to five people and there must be appropriate social distancing.

Analysts say home prices may fall between 3% to 6% this year, something which may spark buyer demand for those who can afford it. The number of new units sold rose to 998 last month from 487 in May, the most since November and up from a near six-year low of just 277 in April.

“Low interest rates will keep borrowing costs affordable while the massive quantitative easing programs will likely stimulate spending,” Christine Sun, the head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee & Tie Pte, said. That should raise investor confidence, spurring both economic growth and the real estate market, she said.

tags
top news
Rajasthan high court’s crucial order on Team Pilot’s petition shortly
Rajasthan high court’s crucial order on Team Pilot’s petition shortly
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
UP journalist killed by goons complained to cops, was shot dead 2 hours later: Kin
UP journalist killed by goons complained to cops, was shot dead 2 hours later: Kin
LIVE: 375 new cases push Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 34,000
LIVE: 375 new cases push Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 34,000
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In