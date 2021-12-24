Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Real Estate / China Evergrande chief's stake in services unit drops on forced selling - filing
real estate

China Evergrande chief's stake in services unit drops on forced selling - filing

The stake was worth roughly HK$798 million ($102.32 million), based on the stock's closing price of HK$2.66 on the day.
 The China Evergrande Centre building(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Reuters | , China

 The shareholding of China Evergrande Group's chairman in its property services unit has fallen to 58.18% from 60.96% after forced selling of pledged shares by a third party, a Hong Kong stock exchange filing showed.

The number of Evergrande Property Services Group shares involved was 300 million, and the drop was the result of steps taken on Dec. 20 to enforce rights to the shares held as security against chairman Hui Ka Yan, the filing said.

Reuters could not immediately determine who sold the pledged shares.

The stake was worth roughly HK$798 million ($102.32 million), based on the stock's closing price of HK$2.66 on the day.

Shares of Evergrande Property Services Group ended 1.5% lower on Friday at HK$2.63.

Evergrande Group, grappling with over $300 billion in liabilities and at risk of becoming China's biggest-ever default, has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares.

Hui's stake in Evergrande Group itself dropped to 59.78% earlier this month, also on forced selling." ($1 = 7.7989 Hong Kong dollars) 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP