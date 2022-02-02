Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Real Estate / J-K admin transfers land for construction of housing colonies in Srinagar, Budgam
J-K admin transfers land for construction of housing colonies in Srinagar, Budgam

Recently, during the ‘Real Estate Summit-2022’, decisions were taken to develop housing stocks in both the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.
Updated on Feb 02, 2022 11:14 PM IST
PTI | , Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday approved the transfer of land at 17 locations in favour of the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) for the construction of housing colonies in Srinagar and Budgam districts, officials said.

The approval for transfer of land measuring over 289 acres in seven villages at 17 locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts, free of cost in favour of HUDD for construction of housing colonies, was accorded by the Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here, an official spokesman said.

He said the construction of the housing colony project would play a very important role in the economic, industrial, social, and cultural development of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It will provide direct employment to skilled/unskilled labour as well as indirect employment to local vendors and youth, besides ensuring the development of local areas to meet the rising housing demand,” he said.

Accordingly, the spokesman said, the Srinagar Development Authority and the J-K Housing Board have been assigned the task of finalising the type designs and other modalities of these projects with a special focus on developing affordable housing on these land parcels.

Recently, during the ‘Real Estate Summit-2022’, decisions were taken to develop housing stocks in both the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu. 

