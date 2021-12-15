NYC housing developer L M Partners promotes Lisa Gomez to CEO

L M Development Partners has promoted Lisa Gomez, a longtime executive of the firm, to chief executive officer. Gomez, currently chief operating officer, will start her new role on Jan. 1. She’ll take over from Ron Moelis, who will become chairman.

L M is focused on building affordable and mixed-income housing in New York City and across the U.S. As CEO, Gomez will oversee projects including preservation work in partnership with the New York City Housing Authority, and a development in Harlem that will house the city’s first civil rights museum and a new headquarters for the National Urban League.

Gomez, a former real estate lender at JPMorgan Chase & Co., has more than 25 years of experience in property finance and development. She joined L M in 2005, and will become its CEO in an industry that still doesn’t have many women at the top.

“It’s rarer to find women at the top of the food chain,” Gomez said in an interview. “I do see it changing. I still think there’s plenty more change that can happen and I really hope to be part of that.”

L M has managed roughly $10 billion in development and investment since its founding in 1984 by Moelis and Sandy Loewentheil, its current chairman. Moelis, as chairman, will remain engaged in L M’s strategic direction. Loewentheil is retiring.

