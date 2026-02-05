Radha Tanti, wife of Suzlon Energy executive, purchases luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹123 crore

Radha Tanti, wife of Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman at Suzlon Energy, has purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹123 crore in Mumbai's Worli area, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Radha Tanti, wife of Suzlon Energy Vice Chairman Girish Tanti, has bought a ₹123 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Worli, documents accessed by CRE Matrix show. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

The apartment is on the 44th floor of a building named Artesia, and measures 6,772 sq ft RERA carpet and a balcony of 367 sq ft, the documents show.

The apartment was purchased along with six parking spaces, and the purchase was registered on February 2, 2026.

A stamp duty of ₹6.17 crore and a registration fees of ₹30,000 was paid for the transaction, the documents showed.

The apartment was purchased from Ravi Raheja of K Raheja Corp and his wife, Sumati Raheja, the Deed of Transfer showed.

An email query sent to K Raheja Corp received no response. The story will be updated if a response is received. Radha Tanti could not be reached for comment.



Similar transactions Suresh Pareek, founder of pharmaceutical company Ideal Cures, and his wife Veena Pareek, in December 2025, jointly purchased two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Worli for ₹190 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

Located on the 43rd floor of Raheja Artesia, the two apartments together measured over 12,000 sq ft of RERA carpet area, as per the documents. The sellers of the two apartments were Chandru Raheja, chairman of K Raheja Corp and Jyoti Raheja, according to the documents.

The two apartments were sold at a per-square-foot price of ₹1.56 lakh and come with two balconies of over 1,100 sq ft and two open terraces of over 700 sq ft, as per the documents.



All about Worli Worli is one of Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury residential markets, known for its premium high-rises and sea-facing apartments.

The average residential property price, including primary and secondary properties in the locality, stood at Rs. 84,754 per sq. ft. as of December 2024, according to SquareYards data.