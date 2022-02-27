Shubhashish Homes brings ‘larger than life’ resort-style properties in Jaipur

Blessed are the ones who can wake up to mesmerising mornings, sip a hot cup of tea under the mellow sun, and go back to bed with the sound of crickets. Sounds like a flashback from the old vacation days, right? Now, imagine living like that every single day of life!

That's what Shubhashish Homes brings to its residents with the launch of their resort lifestyle homes Shubhashish Geeta.

Shubhashish Builders and Developers is the visionary of the future living and one of the renowned real estate developers in Jaipur. They have successfully completed 2 projects, with Shubhashish Geeta being the latest located in the heart of the Upcoming Medical Hub Mansarover Extension, (Present Jaisinghpura Road), Jaipur. With lush green landscapes, exotic trees, and serene water bodies, Shubhashish Geeta is an ideal home and these 2, 3 & 4 BHK Flats in Jaipur are an ode to close-to-nature living.

The entire project offers only 400 units comprising of all its phases, so not everyone gets to be a part of Shubhashish Geeta's larger than life lifestyle. According to Mohit Jajoo, the CEO of the company, there are multiple reasons for restricting the number of homes in phases spread across 9.4 acres of land.

Mohit Jajoo says, "The population of the metro cities is growing, leading to a depletion in the number of resources. Keeping this in mind, we have created a resource-rich, abundant project, Shubhashish Geeta. Our idea behind restricting the number of families in Shubhashish Geeta is about making the place sufficient for those living there."

In accordance to the belief of Jajoo, the project has sufficient underground water resources for the families living in Shubhashish Geeta along with multiple harvesting pits in the project for organic fruits and vegetable farming. Additionally, the residents can also experience the future of a rich lifestyle with one of its kind electric car charging points in allotted parking.

Keeping the futuristic needs of families and residential requirements in mind, Shubhashish home have opened this luxury project's gates for only 400 families. The selected few will experience a rich, healthy, and happy life in the space that harbours more than just a home.

Highlights of Shubhashish Geeta

The unparalleled facilities and the mesmerising infrastructure can make anyone fall in love with the project boasting resort lifestyle at first sight. Shubhashish Geeta has multiple facilities that include 75 per cent Open Area, fruit-bearing tree laden landscaping, and swimming pool to give the project the aesthetic look and feel of a resort.

In addition to the open spaces that rejuvenate the mind and soul, they also have smart home facility which is in-demand by many homebuyers these days. To ensure that the buyers receive a good ROI (Return on Investment) and an appreciated price on home, Shubhashish Homes have introduced the Resale & Rental Services by Shubhashish Property Care.

Apart from the mesmerising features and resourceful amenities, the apartments are spacious enough to allow room for dreams to mould into a beautiful future.

Get Ready to Live the Resort Life

Smitten by the facilities? They have more!

One of its kind projects by Shubhashish Homes is the talk of the town and is attracting homebuyers not just from Jaipur but also from other cities. The fact that they have also been awarded as the 'Smart project of the year, residential (North)' by the 13th Annual Estate Awards, India, makes them a trusted real estate group in Jaipur.

Checking the boxes for all the right reasons, the resort lifestyle based luxury apartments will be a perfect residency for anyone looking forward to owning a home that is more than just four walls. The projects' architecture, design, and units are explicitly made to suit modern living. Furthermore, the meticulously planned apartments have optimal use of space to maintain the natural flow of air and light in the apartments all day long.

With Shubhashish Geeta, dive into the lavish days and a life that will keep the residents in awe for days to come.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.