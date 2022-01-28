This low-cost hospital in rural Bangladesh is world’s best new building

A hospital in a rural area in Bangladesh has been named as the best new building in the world. The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) international prize 2021 has been awarded to Friendship Hospital, which is situated in Satkhira, a cyclone-prone district.

The 80-bed community hospital has been designed by Kashef Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi architect using only local bricks for construction.

The hospital was chosen as the winner from a shortlist of three new buildings by the Grand Jury that was chaired by renowned architect Odile Decq.

According to a statement issued by RIBA, the hospital, built at a low cost, has been designed to work with and withstand the tangible climate change effects of rising seawater in the surrounding region. “A series of courtyards bring in natural light and ventilation, while a canal traversing the site collects valuable rainwater since the groundwater remains unusable for most purposes,” the RIBA said.

The water channel gives visual respite, aids in micro-climatic cooling and is a source of distraction for both patients and their relatives from the anxiety associated with the disease.

“Friendship Hospital embodies an architecture of humanity and protection that reflects the Friendship NGO’s philanthropic mission to provide dignity and hope to communities through social innovation," Decq said, according to the RIBA statement.

Decq said Chowdhury achieved a building designed with a human touch that is deftly integrated with its surroundings. “The hospital is very relevant to critical global challenges, such as unequal access to healthcare and the crushing impact of climate breakdown on vulnerable communities,” she said, adding the hospital is a celebration of a building dedicated to human beings.