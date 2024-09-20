Utpal Sheth and family buy 123 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli

Utpal Sheth, CEO and senior partner at Rare Enterprises, a Mumbai-based private equity and assets management firm founded by Big Bull the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has purchased a luxury apartment for ₹123 crore in Mumbai's Worli, property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed. Utpal Sheth, CEO of Rare Enterprises— the Mumbai based private equity firm formed by late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with family has purchased a luxury apartment for ₹ 123 crore in Mumbai's Worli.(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The flat bought by Sheth and his family is located on the 54th floor of Oberoi Three Sixty West project by Oberoi Realty and its partner Oasis Realty. The seller for the transaction is Oasis Realty, according to the documents.

The luxury apartment is spread across 15,735 sq ft and comes with seven parking spaces, according to the documents.

The transaction was registered on September 15 for which a stamp duty of ₹7.39 crore, the documents added.

The luxury residential project by Oberoi Realty has two towers and includes 4 BHK and 5 BHK units. The project also comprises duplex apartments and penthouses. The project received its occupation certificate in 2022.

The sea-view project presumably gets its name because its height is 360 metres and all apartments face the west.

A query sent to Utpal Sheth, Oasis Realty and Oberoi Realty did not get any response.

Bollywood stars and noted personalities reside in Oberoi Three Sixty West

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, D'Mart's Radhakrishna Damani and Everest Masala Group’s promoter Vadilal Bhai Shah, Vratika Gupta, founder of a well-known decor brand, all own sea-facing luxury apartments in Oberoi Realty's Three Sixty West project.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor purchased a 5,395 sq ft apartment in Oberoi Three Sixty West project for around ₹60 crore in May this year.

Karan Bhagat, founder and CEO of 360 One, earlier known as IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, also owns two units that he bought for over ₹170 crore. Promoters of Kiran Gems own a 16,000 sq ft sea-facing apartment in the luxury project that they bought for ₹97.4 crore.

Ashley Nagpal, promoter of Ebco Pvt Ltd, a furniture fittings and accessories firm, and his wife Bianca Nagpal in August 2024 purchased a 7,139 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Worli area for ₹115 crore, according to the documents accessed by Zapkey.