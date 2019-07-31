An actor is happy when pushed to a new territory: Sai Tamhankar

regional-movies

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:19 IST

Actor Sai Tamhankar has been on a roll lately. The Vazandar (2016) actor has been enjoying her stand-up comedy sessions that were a part of her film’s promotions. Sai has been praised for her on-stage performance and confidence. The actor, however, credits director-playwright Nipun Dharmadhikari for her comic material. “Nipun helped me out with my material and there was tremendous support from members of BhaDiPa (Bharatiya Digital Party), too.”

On what she has been enjoying the most about being on stage, Sai shares, “An actor is always happy when pushed to a new territory or unknown zone. With on-stage comedy, I am having a ball. It is the rush that I am really enjoying. This rush cannot be experienced on any other medium. I am really absorbing the experience and looking forward to exploring it further, too.”

So, is it the instant gratification exciting the film actor? “Well, yes, but also the fact that the audience makes you realise where you stand. Their responses sometimes leave you speechless. You have to be prompt to respond. It is testing and challenges the actor in you,” she says.

The Love Sonia (2018) actor is receiving some great feedback for her role in Girlfriend opposite Amey Wagh. The co-actors in the film have been praising her for her ‘giving’ nature. “I believe when you give, what you have increases. I see no harm in giving. Look at it this way, when you donate blood, it improves you blood quality. Also, acting in a team effort, so I can’t take individual credit for anything. It is never a one-way process,” she says.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 19:18 IST