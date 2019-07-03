Anushka Shetty shares her look from the sets of Silence, sports curls for the first time

Actor Anushka Shetty, who is currently shooting for upcoming investigative thriller Silence, took to Instagram to share the look of her character from the film. For the first time in her career, she’s seen sporting curly hair for a role.

She took to Instagram and shared a picture of her standing on the stage under the spotlight. She wrote, “Into the spotlight soon #SILENCE.” Her curly hair look has piqued the interest of the fans. Ever since the actress shared it online, the picture has gone viral.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Silence also stars R. Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Anushka plays a deaf and mute character in the film which revolves around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. The entire film is being shot in Seattle, USA.

While the makers have already completed the first schedule, Madhavan and Anushka are expected to join the sets for the second schedule from this week.

This will be Anushka’s first major release since the release of her last Telugu horror thriller Bhagmathie, in which she played dual characters.

Anushka is believed to have shed a lot of weight for this project. In March, when her new pictures of her in a fitter avatar got shared online, fans couldn’t stop going gaga over new look.

Meanwhile, Anushka has completed shooting for her cameo in megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.





