Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 to premiere on September 6, Nagarjuna to return as host

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 19:50 IST

The fourth season of popular reality show Telugu Bigg Boss will premiere on September 6. The announcement was made with a special poster on Monday. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will return to host the show for the second time.

It was earlier rumoured hat the latest season had been called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, a recent Cinema Express report confirmed that the show will go on floors from August.

“Bigg Boss Telugu will kick-start the proceedings by the end of July or the first week of August. There is a delay in production due to the suspension of shootings, but the show is not cancelled. We wanted to commence the shoot in June after shortlisting the contestants in May, but now, we have rescheduled it to June/July,” a source from the production was quoted in the report.

Earlier this month, Nagarjuna had teased fans with two pictures from the sets of the show. He wrote: “Back on the floor with lights, camera, action. What a wow. Wow.” He also shared a couple of pictures from the sets.

In the pictures, Nagarjuna was seen wearing a suit and covered in greasepaint for the shoot. The makers of the show are yet to reveal the participants for this season.

Nagarjuna has two projects in his kitty. In his upcoming film Wild Dog, he will be seen playing an NIA officer.

Wild Dog, which will be directed by Abishor Solomon, will see Nagarjuna play a merciless cop. Nagarjuna also has an untitled Telugu action-thriller with director Praveen Sattaru. The project was announced a few weeks ago.

