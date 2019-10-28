Bigil continues its box office onslaught, makes an estimated Rs 100 crore worldwide

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 16:17 IST

There is no stopping Vijay’s latest offering, Bigil, at the box office. Directed by Atlee, the film has made an estimated Rs 100 crore worldwide in just three days since its release.

Industry tracker and columnist Sreedhar Pillai tweeted about it on Monday. He wrote on Twitter, “#Bigil does it in style in super fast time crosses ₹100 cr worldwide in 3 days! Extraordinary! Phenomenal! #ThalapathyVijay @Atlee_dir @Ags_production @archanakalpathi.”

Bigil marks the third collaboration of director Atlee and Vijay after Theri and Mersal. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film released on Friday in over 4000 screens worldwide. Vijay plays dual roles in Bigil, which has been directed by Atlee. As the father, Vijay played a local rowdy and the son as football coach of a women’s team. Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the coach’s character.

To shoot pivotal portion of the film in a football stadium, the makers spent a Rs 6 crore and erected a stadium. The film, which has music by AR Rahman, also stars Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Bigil director Atlee has hinted about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan soon. He opened up about various things including joining hands with King Khan via a Twitter chat with his fans just hours before the release of Bigil. Among various things that he answered, Atlee hinted about teaming up with Shah Rukh when a fan asked if they will collaborate soon. “I have a huge amount of love and respect for SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it,” Atlee said.

Last week, Atlee confirmed he will make his Telugu debut soon with a project starring Jr NTR in the lead. Speaking at the pre-release event of Whistle, the Telugu dubbed version of Bigil in Hyderabad on Wednesday; Atlee dropped a hint about his Telugu debut.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 16:15 IST