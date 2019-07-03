Dhanush, brother Selvaraghavan to work together after eight years

Actor Dhanush has confirmed he will soon reunite with his filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan for a yet-untitled Tamil project which will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

In a recent media interaction, Dhanush confirmed signing a new project which will be directed by his brother. The two had previously worked in Tamil films such as Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

Selvaraghavan, whose last outing NGK tanked at the box-office, has been instrumental in building Dhanush’s career and both of them have been planning to join hands for a long time.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra on husband Nick Jonas, his family: ‘There’s a weird responsibility to them, and safety that comes from it’

Last seen playing a local ruffian in Maari 2, Dhanush will be next seen playing a daily wage labourer in Asuran, which is also being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations. The film marks his fourth collaboration with director Vetrimaaran.

Upon completing this project, Dhanush will return to resume shoot of director Durai Senthil Kumar’s yet-untitled film in which he again plays dual roles.

Dhanush also awaits the release of Vada Chennai 2. He has already confirmed that they’ve shot 30 minutes of footage of the second part. If everything goes as planned, the shoot of the project will resume later this year.

Dhanush also has a project each with director Ramkumar of Ratsasan fame and Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. Both these films are expected to go on the floors later this year.

Amidst rumours that his second directorial venture has been shelved, Dhanush has clarified that the project is very much on and he hopes to complete remainder of shoot very soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 16:36 IST